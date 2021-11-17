Dr. Martens & Lazy Oaf Collaborate on Shoes With Smiley & Sad Face Prints That Let You Pick a Mood

Dr. Martens and Lazy Oaf are back with its fourth collaborative collection, this time reimagining some of the famous footwear brand’s newly popular staples. The news comes after the brands first few collaborations from 2017, 2019 and onward that have created fun iterations of boots and shoes.

It’s both Dr. Martens and Lazy Oaf’s mission to fully exude self-expression while also taking cues from one another to create interesting designs. Featuring Lazy Oaf’s signature happy/sad motifs, the collection influences consumers to depend on their mood when choosing their shoes.

Models wearing shoes from the fourth Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf collection. CREDIT: Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf

The collection includes three options: a pair of Sinclair boots, Bex lace-up shoes and Bethan buckled Mary Janes. Each pair incorporates embedded classic Lazy Oaf detailing like a double heel-loop and screen-printed Happy/Sad faces peeking out from cutouts in the back straps and in the iconic rubber soles. Each style also includes printed laces, bows and contrasting Jungle zips that can be piled on or subtracted as the wearer sees fit.

“This is our fourth collaboration project with the Iconic DM’s, which remains one of my favorite partnerships if I could time travel back to the mid-’90s and tell my 16-year-old self that I would be designing the boots I was saving up for, I would probably melt into a pile of expletives,” says Gemma Shiel, founder of Lazy Oaf. “I am so excited to release the new range, which coincides with our 20th birthday.”

All of the shoes from the collection will be available Nov. 18 in both Lazy Oaf and Dr. Martens stores, online at lazyoaf.com and drmartens.com, and in selected wholesalers worldwide.

The Bethan shoes from the fourth Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf collection. CREDIT: Dr Martens (Airwair Internationa

The Bex shoes from the fourth Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf collection. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

The Sinclair boots from the fourth Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf collection. CREDIT: Dr Martens (Airwair Internationa