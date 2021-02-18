New Dr. Martens x Hello Kitty Collection Features Some Familiar Friends

Dr. Martens and Sanrio have once again joined forces on a line of Hello Kitty-inspired shoes.

Called Hello Kitty And Friends, the duo’s latest collaboration highlights the beloved feline, as well as other leading characters produced by Hello Kitty’s parent company Sanrio, including Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, My Melody and more. Available in both women’s and kids’ sizing, the collection drops on March 4 at Drmartens.com.

The collection includes new takes on the classic 1460 boot, 1461 shoe, Jadon platform boot and the kids 1460 boot. Set atop signature smooth leather uppers, the designs tap familiar characters with recognizable motifs like red bow adornments. The ribbon laces also follow the color scheme, switching between options of white, soft red and black.

This latest drop marks the third collaborative work between Dr. Martens and Hello Kitty. Their most recent collaboration occurred in March 2020. The capsule celebrated both brands’ 60th anniversaries with a mix of not only boots and shoes but also themed platform sandals. And 10 years before that, back in 2010, the entities came together for the first time to commemorate both their 50th anniversaries in a retro-chic take on footwear and more.

