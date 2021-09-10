Dr. Martens & Heaven by Marc Jacobs Collaborate on a ’90s Revival With Plenty of Attitude

Dr. Martens and Heaven by Marc Jacobs just released a new collaboration inspired by the ’90s. As if one style was not enough, the iconic footwear brand taps into the grunge subculture that inspired a generation with shoes that really make a statement.

The special release includes edgy styles inspired by the anti-conformity perspective of the decade with a nostalgic feel with two silhouettes: the Audrick 8i HMJ Croco boot and Audrick 3i HMJ Croc shoe.

Dr. Martens x Heaven by Marc Jacobs Audrick 8i HMJ Croco boot.

The croc-inspired shoe is a modern version of the iconic shape of Dr. Martens’ 1460 boots. This new design features a quad neoteric platform sole, a vibrant croc leather finish and a double-headed teddy lace charm as the signature detail. Both styles feature a towering and air-cushioned sole. Marc Jacobs elevates the croc-boot stye with daisy eyelets and extra-long laces to add more support to the ankle. The traditional welt stitching with black and yellow heel loops are part of the latest creations.

The collection plays into the nearly 30 years Dr. Martens and the designer have built together. The two designs released today and are now available online at DrMartens.com and select retailers, including Dover Street Market stores.