Dover Street Market Adds Its Signature Logo to Its Latest Vans Collection

Vans keeps the collaborations coming, this time lining up a sneaker project with Dover Street Market.

This week, the multi-brand retailer revealed on one of its Instagram accounts that a new Vans collab is releasing today just in time for the re-opening of its London location for the first time since month-long lockdowns in the UK forced the store to temporarily close. Sneaker fans will be able to choose between three styles for the latest DSM x Vans sneaker capsule including the classic Slip-On, Authentic, and Old Skool.

Each of the silhouettes boasts a checkerboard design on the canvas upper and upon further inspection, Dover Street Market’s signature house logo is featured throughout the subtle design. Adding to the simple color scheme are white shoelaces for the Authentic and Old Skool models along with a white vulcanized midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the DSM x Vans Authentic. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dover Street Market

The lateral side of the DSM x Vans Old Skool. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dover Street Market

The aforementioned styles from the Dover Street Market x Vans collection are available now exclusively at Shop.doverstreetmarket.com and at Dover Street Market’s flagship stores across the globe. Both the Slip-On and Authentic will come with a $75 price tag while the Old Skool will retail for $80.

Vans has been pushing out plenty of highly-celebrated sneaker collabs as of late including recently partnering with New York-based clothing label Noah on two collaborative Vans OG Style 24 LX styles that sold out quickly. Prior to that, the skate brand teamed up with chef Chris Cosentino of “Top Chef Masters” on the Old Skool “Made for the Makers” collab designed specifically to be worn in the kitchen.