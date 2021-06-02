Diplo Gives Crocs a Trippy Upgrade With Tie-Dye Clogs & Glow-in-the-Dark Mushrooms

Crocs’ latest collaboration will send you down a stylish psychedelic rabbit hole.

The classic brand tapped DJ Diplo for its next must-have collab complete with a trippy twist on the Crocs Classic Clog and Classic Sandal. Both styles release on June 8 at noon E.T. and will be available at Crocs.com.

Inspired by a journey through the woods, both new styles feature a mix of bright colors and eye-catching prints. To kick off, the Diplo x Crocs Classic Clogs comes adorned with a melted pastel upper and a selection of three-dimension mushroom Jibbitz charms. And — as if the shoes weren’t wild enough — the Funghi-inspired decorations also glow in the dark.

The same elements reappear across the Diplo x Crocs Classic Sandals with another mushroom charm as well as a branded logo, an optical illusion-accented gem and even a manatee wearing headphones (true fans of the DJ will know that Diplo himself has a manatee tattoo across his torso).

Diplo x Crocs Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Diplo x Crocs Classic Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Diplo x Crocs Classic Sandals (L) and Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Diplo x Crocs Classic Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The brand will also being giving away pairs of the new shoes on a live stream tomorrow, as announced on Instagram.

“I have worn @crocs everyday the past year and it didn’t go unnoticed.. Now we created the collab of the decade, dropping june 8th. doing a livestream tomorrow and we’ll be giving away a ton of pairs so come thru,” wrote the “Heartless” musician on his own Instagram page today.

In 2020, Crocs experienced a major resurgence across the industry and celeb style. With collabs from Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Luke Combs and more as well as a return to comfort footwear, the brand received the FNAA for Brand of the Year in December 2020.

This year, the label already has collabs lined up with Hidden Valley Ranch, Disney’s “Cruella” and Salehe Bembury.

