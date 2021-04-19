Dime and Vans Are Dropping a New Sneaker Collaboration This Weekend

Vans has teamed up with the Montreal-based skate shop Dime for its latest sneaker collaboration.

Arriving this weekend are three distinct styles of the collaborative Dime x Vans Skate Mid Skool. According to the brand, the skate shop has applied its ’90s-skate-inspired style and nostalgic aesthetic to the shoes.

Three iterations of the Dime x Vans Skate Mid Skool collab will be available, including in off-white, navy and white, as well as black and Atlantic green. The shoe boasts a nylon-based upper that’s combined with soft suede panels on the toe box and heel counter. Adding to the design is Dime branding stamped on the heel tab, co-branded hang tags attached to the eyestay, and a white vulcanized midsole with a translucent outsole. Each pair also comes packaged with a special shoebox.

The Dime x Vans Skate Mid Skool collection is releasing exclusively at Dimemtl.com at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday followed by a wider release on April 27 at select Vans Skateboarding retailers.

Dime was founded in 2005 by a group of skateboarders who wanted to express their creativity and are well known for their skateboarding video projects that showcase a unique sense of humor and innovative concepts. Using the same philosophy, Dime opened its flagship location in Montreal that evolved into its own clothing brand.

In related Vans news, the skatewear brand has partnered with luxury retailer The Webster, which resulted in three colorways of the Bold Ni LX available at Thewebster.us and at select Vans Skateboarding retailers across the country starting today.