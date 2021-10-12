Devon Windsor Collaborates With ASH Footwear on Versatile Sporty Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Devon Windsor has entered into the sneaker space. The model, who launched a namesake swimwear line in 2019 and expanded into activewear last February, has collaborated with footwear brand ASH on a limited-edition sneaker that releases tomorrow. The Devon Windsor x ASH “Lips” footwear features knit material, reflux rubber accents and air units on chunky soles. The Devon Windsor logo is incorporated on the heel and tongue. They’re available in black and white/silver colorways and retail for $220 on NeimanMarcus.com, Nordstrom.com and DevonWindsor.com.

Devon Windsor x ASH “Lips” sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Devon Windsor

The collaboration is designed to complement the Devon Windsor Sport collection — her activewear range of sport bras, tops, leggings, sweatpants and sweatshirts available in black, mocha and sea salt colorways. The fall lineup can be utilized for a variety of workouts, from low intensity to high.

“I always wanted to expand on something other than swim,” Windsor said of her venture in the new athleisure category. “I live in workout clothes all day every day, especially now more than ever. I always struggled to find something comfy that was chic and wearable for workouts, but also cute and functional enough to wear throughout the day or on a walk. Our swim customers have come to us for our elevated details, so we wanted to carry this into the sport collection as well and design pieces that were distinctive.”