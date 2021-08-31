Brooks Running and Deschutes Brewery’s Latest Collab Is Inspired by Beer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Brooks Running has teamed up with a beer brewing company for its next collab.

The sportswear brand announced this week that it has partnered with Deschutes Brewery to deliver their new “Run Hoppy” collection that consists of new sneaker styles as well as matching apparel.

The centerpiece of the collab is the release of the new Brooks Running Ghost 14 “Run Hoppy” available now via Brooksrunning.com in both men’s and women’s sizing. The shoe is equipped with a breathable mesh upper that features an all-over graphic of various beers. Adding to the look is Brooks Running’s signature branding on the sides in gold. Cushioning the underfoot is a white foam midsole that’s contrasted by a black outsole. In addition to the sneaker, the collab also includes a special t-shirt, tank top, trucker hat, and socks.

Deschutes Brewing was founded in 1988 as a small brewpub in Bend, Oregon and has since become a national craft brewery. The brewery is named after the waterway that flows through town and alongside the water are a set of trails that lead up their scenic mountain backdrop, which serves as a hub for runners in the town.

The Deschutes Brewery x Brooks Running “Run Hoppy” collection is available now at Brooksrunning.com. The pieces from the collab retail between $11 to $130.

In related Brooks news, the sportswear brand announced this month that its apparel and footwear revenues saw an increase of 46.6% in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020.