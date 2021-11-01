Images of Derrick Rose’s Adidas Yeezy Collab Have Surfaced

Derrick Rose and Kanye West have an Adidas Yeezy collab on the way.

Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnundr.io shared an image of the Adidas Yeezy “DZY” shoe on Instagram this week along with a caption “Yeezy x D Rose Coming Soon.” The photo was initially shared by Rose’s fiancé Aliana last week before the photo was reposted by the aforementioned account.

The shoe features a predominantly foam construction including a laceless slip-on design for the upper that features a ribbed design running from the forefoot to the heel. The wave look continues onto the shoe’s outsole. The Adidas Yeezy “DZY” shoe also is seen in a tonal white color scheme as it’s pictured alongside the recently released Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermilion.”

Fans first got a glimpse of the Rose x Adidas Yeezy collab in August 2020 when West previewed the shoe alongside other unreleased Yeezy styles in a series of photos on social media.

Although an initial look at the shoe were shared, the release of the Rose x Adidas Yeezy “DZY” has yet to be confirmed by Rose, West and Adidas.

Rose has been signed to Adidas since his MVP season in 2011 and his deal was reportedly worth $190 million for 14 years. Since then, the hooper and the Three Stripes have released a signature basketball shoe each year with the Adidas D Rose 11 shoe being the most recent drop.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the coveted “Static” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 shoe is reportedly returning to sneaker stores in spring ’22.