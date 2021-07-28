Salehe Bembury Reveals His Highly-Anticipated Crocs Collaboration

Salehe Bembury has revealed his latest footwear collaboration, and this time the famed designer is linking up with Crocs.

The 2020 FN Designer of the Year used his personal Instagram account yesterday to offer a look at his upcoming project with Crocs, becoming the latest big name to work with the brand, a list that includes Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber.

The look resembles the silhouette of the Crocs Classic Clog only reimagined with his fingerprint, which Bembury has employed in some way throughout his collaborative projects. For this collaboration, the feel of his fingerprint is tangible and consumes the entire shoe. It is predominantly white and features black straps and a translucent black portion on the forefoot.

Bembury has teased his Crocs collaboration several times throughout 2021, including a video in February, a look at its sole in April and the co-branded heel this month.

Although the designer revealed his Crocs collaboration, he has not yet offered release info.

Crocs is the latest brand to benefit from Bembury’s design prowess. His most recent work to hit the market was with New Balance on the “Water Be The Guide” 2002R sneaker. Released on June 25, the shoe employs hairy suede, leather and mesh, executed predominantly in a deep teal hue. Additionally, the upper features shearling “N” branding. The colors he opted to use on the collab, New Balance said ahead of the release, were chosen to show “the juxtaposition of cold and warm colors within the environment.” Also, the look features the upper of the New Balance 2002 and the sole unit of the 860v2.

The New Balance “Water Be The Guide” 2002R was the follow-up to his “Peace Be The Journey” collaboration on the same model in fall ’20, which was inspired by the designer’s trip to Havasu Falls, located in the Grand Canyon in Arizona.