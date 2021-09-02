Salehe Bembury Reveals New Crocs Collab Colorways — And a Release Date

Crocs’ highy anticipated release with Salehe Bembury has been gaining traction for weeks. Now, we finally know more details, including new colorways.

In addition to his previously announced white and gray colorway, the street style star revealed two new colors today that will also be released: a dark green and a light taupe. Bembury’s take on Crocs’ Classic clogs have fully revamped the shoes from top to bottom. The foam straps have been swapped for adjustable woven ones, and all models are covered in a series of swirled groves reminiscent of fingerprints.

Aside from the trio of colorways, we also know — roughly — when the shoes will come out. In the same post on Instagram, Bembury stated the shoes will drop in December.

Anticipation for the line has been building since Bembury announced that he’d be collaborating with Crocs in late July. Currently, fans can subscribe to Bembury’s mailing list on his website, Be A Spunge, for more details on the release.

Bembury is the latest collaborator for Crocs, which has become a go-to brand for a variety of collaborations in recent years. The comfortable shoe brand has created limited-edition shoes with Justin Bieber, Diplo, Post Malone, “Cruella” and KFC, among others.