Crocs x Tim Burton’s ‘Night Before Christmas’ Brings the Spooky Spirit to the Holiday Season

The scariest part about Christmas is oftentimes the obligatory gift shopping. Now, Crocs’ “Nightmare Before Christmas” collaboration is bringing the spooky spirit to the holiday season while also giving Crocs lovers the perfect present.

Crocs Nightmare Before Christmas collection featuring glow-in-the-dark upper and themed Jibbitz charms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The footwear brand’s newest collection is inspired by the 1993 Tim Burton and Henry Selick stop-motion animated film that follows Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, who ventures away from his home and finds himself in Christmas Town, where he then attempts to introduce the holiday to others.

The collection features the classic Crocs clog silhouette with the staple ventilation ports to add breathability, but this iteration comes with the film’s protagonist Jack Skellington’s face printed in a faded ghostly fashion. The footwear also includes glow-in-the-dark uppers and a customizable backstrap. The collection also offers large Jibbitz charms in the shape of characters such as Jack, Sally and Oogie Boogie.

Crocs x Nightmare Before Christmas collection featuring glow-in-the-dark upper and themed Jibbitz charms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

This is not the first time the brand has released a film-related collection for a holiday. For Halloween, Crocs released a collection of clogs for adults in collaboration with the Disney film “Hocus Pocus.”

Crocs x Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” clogs for adults. CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The “Hocus Pocus” clogs incorporated a range of fun and bold features, beginning with their color palette. The pair featured an array of sparkling autumn-ready hues, fading from purple to orange in an ombre tone. The shoes were complete with black adjustable straps and textured soles, similar to Crocs’ classic clogs. They also offered a collection of “Hocus Pocus”-themed Jibbitz charms including a pink skull and bones, a cauldron, an eye, a moon and a silhouette of the three main characters’ (played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Majimy).