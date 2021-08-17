Crocs and ‘Hocus Pocus’ Launch a Spooky and Sparkly Clog Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

October is soon approaching, but it’s never too late to celebrate Halloween — just ask Crocs. The brand has created a new pair of clogs for adults, made in collaboration with the beloved Disney film “Hocus Pocus.”

The “Hocus Pocus” clogs incorporate a range of fun and bold features, beginning with their color palette. The pair features an array of sparkling autumn-ready hues, fading from purple to orange in an ombre tone. The shoes are complete with black adjustable straps and textured soles, similar to Crocs’ classic clogs. However, Disney didn’t leave the shoes un-accessorized; they also come with a collection of “Hocus Pocus”-themed Jibbitz charms. One comes in black rubber with yellow, purple and orange outlines of the three witchy Sanderson sisters: Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy). The others feature purple rubber backgrounds with black carving-like embossments of a moon and a witches’ cauldron. Though the $55 shoes were available for pre-order for adults, they are now sold out from Disney’s online store.

Crocs x Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” clogs for adults. CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

“Hocus Pocus” isn’t the only Disney film getting the merchandise treatment in time for the most haunting holiday of the year. The brand has also released a wide collection of costumes, home decor, apparel and more as part of its new Halloween collection in its online Halloween Shop. Newer Disney and Marvel projects like “WandaVision,” “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” have a variety of themed pieces in the line. The spooky lineup also includes pieces based on classic Halloween films, including “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Haunted Mansion.”

As the candy-filled holiday approaches, there’s more “Hocus Pocus” news on the horizon. The film is set to release a sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” with the original Sanderson trio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, we’ll have to wait a little longer, as it’s not set for release until 2022.

