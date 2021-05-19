Crocs Is Covering Their Newest Clogs in Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

Crocs has given their Classic Clog a new… tasty makeover.

In collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch and streetwear brand The Hundreds, the footwear brand is releasing a dressing covered shoe. The clog will come in an off-white color and will be splattered with green speckles — just like the beloved condiment.

Shoppers can style their Ranch-inspired clogs just how they are or jazz them up with Jibbitz charms that will come in the form of french fries, chicken nuggets, veggies and pizza.

Additional standout details include the Hidden Valley Ranch logo on the shoe strap.

Crocs x Hidden Valley Ranch Classic Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The new shoes will arrive later this year and will be available at Crocs.com. The style was being revealed during the “Ranch With What?” segment of “Family Style to Go” on the NTWRK app — a two-day virtual festival supporting local restaurants launched in partnership with The Hundreds.

Along with the shoe, Crocs and The Hundreds are donating to the independent Hospitality Coalition — a platform that advocates for restaurants and small businesses. Additionally, Crocs is giving away 10,000 pairs of Crocs At Work shoes to support restaurants and restaurant industry workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation is only a continuation of Crocs’ giveback efforts. Earlier this month, Crocs honored health care workers once again by donating 10,000 pairs of shoes a day to medical professionals from May 10 to May 14. To receive a pair, health care workers could request the free shoes through the Crocs website. In 2020, the brand donated over 860,000 free pairs to frontline workers.