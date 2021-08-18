Crocs Gets a Sunny Upgrade With California Vibes in New Free & Easy Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Crocs is back again with another California collaboration.

This time, the shoe brand is partnering with Free & Easy, a Los Angeles-based apparel and accessories brand. The brand has become popular with its “Don’t Trip” mantra, and has been sported by stars like Harry Styles and Adele. On Wednesday, the duo announced Free & Easy x Crocs, a global collaboration that channels both brands’ authentic, laid-back spirit.

Crocs x Free & Easy Classic Clog CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The new collaboration is set to release on Aug. 24 at noon ET and will include Free & Easy x Crocs Classic Clog as well as the Free & Easy x Crocs Classic Slide. Both of the styles will feature Free & Easy’s signature ombre colors as well as Jibbitz charms, including Free & Easy’s slogan “Don’t Trip,” in addition to a rainbow, sunglasses, Earth, dice and a wave, which represents Free & Easy’s Southern California’s vibes. The clogs will retail for $70 and the slides will retail for $40. Each of the styles will be available on Crocs.com as well as Freeandeasy.com.

Crocs x Free & Easy Classic Slide CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The once considered “ugly” rubber clogs have hit a resurgence in the last couple of years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic due to consumer prioritization of comfortable footwear. This is not the first time the shoe brand has collaborated, in fact, that’s what the brand has recently been known for. Crocs’ viral limited-edition shoes with Hidden Valley Ranch, KFC and Beams — plus celebrities like Post Malone, Diplo and Justin Bieber — have also turned it into a brand to watch for exclusive collaborations.