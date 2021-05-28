Crocs Teases a Devilish New Disney ‘Cruella’ Collab That’s Black, White & Red All Over

People are already raving over Disney’s newest film, “Cruella,” that debuted today in theaters and on Disney+ — and now fans have another new Cruella de Vil gift to look forward to.

Crocs teased an upcoming collaboration in honor of the newly released film on Instagram this afternoon. The collection features three new styles with a twist on the brand’s Classic Clog, Classic Platform Clog and Classic Bae Clog, a design with a 2.4-inch lift. The beloved brand had yet to announce price information or a release date at time of publication though the shoes will be available at Crocs.com.

For the Classic Clog, you’ll find a white base with sketched black decoration that pays homage to the star of the film Emma Stone’s portrayal of de Vil. Also accented with a split-tone pompom, the finishing touch for the low-sitting clog is a selection of embellished charms and more themed Jibbitz.

With the Classic Platform Clog, the shoe takes a darker turn in all black uppers and a red contrasting strap. The charms appear to pull allusions to the main character’s education and coming of age as she earned the infamous reputation for which we all know and love her.

Clogs from the new Crocs x ‘Cruella’ collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Finally, for the Classic Bae Clog, the reimaged iteration features black uppers with a contrasting red midsole as well as a furry backstrap and themed Jibbitz charms. Pulling inspiration from the new movie, the Jibbitz include everything from a dalmatian-style pompom to dangerous spikes and glam cherries.

In 2020, Crocs experienced a major resurgence across the industry and celeb style. With collabs from Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Luke Combs and more as well as a return to comfort footwear, the brand received the FNAA for Brand of the Year in December 2020.

