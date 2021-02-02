×
Coral Studios Has a New Nike Air Max 95 Collaboration Dropping in the Spring

By Victor Deng
Nike Rise store in China
An exterior view of the new Nike Rise store in China.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A new sneaker collaboration between Coral Studios and Nike is coming soon.

The New York-based creative group shared images of its latest Nike Air Max 95 collab along with unveiling a tentative release set for the spring season. Coral Studios and Nike first partnered in 2018 to collaborate on the Air Max 95, which featured a bold blue colorway created to raise awareness about the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving marine life in the Great Barrier Reef.

Only 50 pairs of the shoe were released via a special event at Philly-based sneaker boutique Lapstone & Hammer and select sizes are reselling for around $695 on the resell platform StockX with the lowest ask currently at $1,250 for a men’s size 13 and upward of $5,000 for men’s sizes 8.5 and 11.5.

For the duo’s second go-around, they have chosen to reimagine their collaborative running shoe by giving it a premium leather construction on the upper instead of suede. The latest pair sports an identical color scheme to its predecessor donning a blue upper that’s paired with a contrasting black mudguard. Adding to the look are orange shoelaces, a teal sock liner, and a pink mini Swoosh logo at the heel. The style is completed with a black Max Air-cushioned midsole and a black outsole. The sneakers also come with a custom collapsible shoebox made for easy recycling.

Watch on FN

At the time of publication, a specific release date for the Coral Studios x Nike Air Max 95 collab has yet to be announced by the brands.

