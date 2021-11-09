Millie Bobbie Brown & Her Beauty Brand’s New Converse Collection Is Inspired by Self-Expression

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Millie Bobby Brown’s fourth collaboration with Converse is officially in full bloom.

The Emmy-nominated actress teamed up with her own clean beauty brand Florence by Mills to deliver her fourth customizable collection with Converse By You, inspired by self-expression. Out now, fans have the ability to customize a pair of sneakers with motifs inspired by her skincare and makeup company’s aesthetic and motifs.

A range of Chuck Taylor high-tops and platforms are now offered in florals, soft pinks and lavender hues for $100. Various laces, canvas, digital prints, and more, can be selected to suit your own personal style — and will be unique to you with every step.

“This collection is incredibly meaningful because it’s a collaboration between two brands that have truly help me grow as a person and a creative,” says Brown.

Brown released her first collaboration with the brand in 2019, a second in August 2020, and her third earlier this year. The second drop featured customizable Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 sneakers in trendy tie-dye designs, and select pairs also had a special rainbow tie-dye screen printed logo on the side of the shoe.

Months later in March 2021, the British actress joined forces with Pauline Wattanodom, a 20-year-old Thai multi-disciplinary artist, for the third round. Brown was inspired by Wattanodom after seeing her illustrations and “feeling a connection to her art.” The two women share similar values such as “the importance of self expression and progress.”

Together, Brown and Wattanodom created an assortment of illustrations, materials and color palettes that covered classic Chuck Taylor All Star and Platform Chuck Taylor All Star high top sneakers.

Shop Millie Bobbie Brown x Florence By Mills Platform Chuck Taylor All-Stars below.

CREDIT: Converse

To Buy: Millie Bobbie Brown x Florence By Mills Platform Chuck Taylor All Stars, $100