Converse & Bandulu Cover Chuck 70 & Pro Leather Sneakers in Paint Splatter With New Collab

Converse is celebrating the uniqueness of streetwear with its latest drop.

The footwear label has joined forces with “street couture” brand Bandulu to create a line of edgy apparel that mixes elements of art and sport that is available at Converse.com today. Included in the collab is the Converse x Bandulu Pro Leather sneaker that comes in a Flux/Gum Light Honey/Brown colorway. On the footwear, Bandulu applied the brand’s signature embroidered pant splatter throughout. The blotching is finished with hand-sewn silk.

Converse and Bandulu also reimagined the Chuck 70 with Bandulu covering the premium canvas with paint splatter like the Pro Leather. The Chuck 70 features a warm Cappuccino Base hue and is finished with the Converse logo on the lateral side with a Bandulu logo plastered on the shoe’s tongue.

As for apparel, shoppers can find Converse x Bandulu Basketball Shorts. The vintage-inspired shorts come in a Wood Thrush color with embroidered paint splatter at the bottom with Bandulu branding on the opposite leg. The capsule also includes a Converse x Bandulu Hoodie in Cappuccino. The brown outerwear piece is adorned with blue paint drip graphics with a front kangaroo welt pocket. The hoodie retails for $120, and the shorts come with a $85 price tag. Shoppers will also find a Converse x Bandulu Dog Tee for $40.

To complete the collab, the brands created a Basketball Bag, which features a canvas construction with satin stitch and embroidered graphics. The accessory, which retails for $150, comes with an adjustable shoulder strap.

Bandulu, which prides itself on being an “art-first” brand officially launched in 2015. The label reworks and retools looks from other notable brands and transforms the pieces into something new with a streetwear classic kick. Converse and Bandulu’s latest drop extends their longtime partnership, which stretches back to 2015.

The collab comes on the heels of Converse’s Chinese New Year collection that includes footwear with traditional prints and vibrant colors.

Included in the capsule are the Chinese New Year Chuck 70 in three different colorways. Each sneaker retails for $100 at Converse.com. The first shoe features a Black/Chile Red colorway that is designed with tonal patchwork designs, cut-and-sew panels and leather mixed Chinese knot prints. The shoe is then balanced by an all-black heelstay and rubber. Chinese knot patches, laces and top eyelets then finalize the look. he idea of the collection is to capture traditional cultural characteristics that “embody the spirit of the Chinese New Year and represent a farewell to the old, and a welcome to the new through creativity.”

Shop the Converse x Bandulu sneakers below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Converse x Bandulu Pro Leather, $115

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Converse x Bandulu Chuck 70, $115