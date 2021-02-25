Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 Collaboration Images Surface

Concepts has joined forces with Nike to give Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s latest signature basketball sneaker a new look.

Images of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 have surfaced, and for the latest release, ancient Egypt will be used as inspiration for the project. The look of the collaborative shoe is executed in a tonal teal blue mesh-based upper that is coupled with a light blue shade covering the tongue and shoelaces. The shoe’s standout detail is the Swoosh branding on the lateral side that’s decorated with wings while a gold Eye of Ra Egyptian symbol is stamped on the medial portion. Adding to the design is Concepts and Irving’s signature branding on the tongue, while an orange Zoom Turbo-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole sit underneath.

Since 2018, Concepts and Nike have delivered several Egyptian-themed Nike Kyrie collabs that started with the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 “Ikhet,” and a year later, the two doubled up the number of pairs by dropping the “Golden Mummy” and “Khepri” Concepts x Nike Kyrie 6 sneakers.

Although images have surfaced, a release date for the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 collab has yet to be announced by the brands.

The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike