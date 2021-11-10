Concepts and New Balance’s Fruit-Inspired 992 Collab Is Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Concepts and New Balance have linked up once again for another must-have sneaker collaboration and fans won’t need to wait too long before they can get their hands on a pair.

After delivering a baseball-inspired 57/40 collab this summer, the premier sneaker boutique has announced it will be giving the Boston-based athletic brand’s popular 992 silhouette in fall ’21. According to Concepts, the style pays tribute to legendary businesswoman Frieda Rapoport Caplan, who’s also known as the “Kiwi Queen,” and her profound impact on the fresh produce industry in the United States.

The Concepts x New Balance 992 “Low Hanging Fruit” wears a predominantly light brown upper inspired by the exterior of a kiwi with perforated suede as the base while hairy suede overlay panels are used for the mudguard. The shoe also features light green accents including on the side’s “N” branding as well as on the midsole as a nod to the fruit’s vibrant interior. The collab will also come with a special Concepts box alongside an extra set of shoelaces for personalization.

“Inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of a pioneering fruit seller and the reframing of American luxury, the shoe and collection build upon Concepts’ legacy of out-the-box storytelling,” Concepts wrote about its collab.

The Concepts x New Balance 992 “Low Hanging Fruit” will be released via an online raffle today at Cncpts.com, and will also will available in-store this Friday at Concepts Boston, Concepts NYC, and in exclusive partnership in-store with Bodega LA. The shoe will come with a $240 price tag.