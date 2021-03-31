Comme des Garçons and Converse Are Dropping a New Sneaker Collab This Week

Frequent collaborators Comme des Garçons and Converse have a new sneaker collab on the way.

The multi-brand retailer Dover Street Market shared release details and a detailed look on Instagram at the Rei Kawakubo-helmed label’s new collab. For the latest project, the duo switches things up from its previous CDG Play x Converse Chuck 70 styles by using a different silhouette with a set of new Jack Purcell styles dropping this week.

There will be two CDG Play x Converse Jack Purcell colorways up for grabs with both pairs donning a simple gray-based canvas upper but setting each pair apart is the label’s iconic heart eyes logo appearing in either a black and red hue on the sides. The neutral tones continue throughout the shoe as seen with a set of sail shoelaces along with a matching rubber toe cap, and tooling.

According to the aforementioned Instagram post, the Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Jack Purcell collab will be available starting tomorrow at Shop.doverstreetmarket.com at 11 a.m. ET. The styles will also be available in-store at Dover Street Market Los Angeles, Comme des Garçons New York and Comme des Garçons Pocket Shop New York. Each pair will retail for $140.

The lateral side of the Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Jack Purcell. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dover Street Market

A top-down view of the Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Jack Purcell collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dover Street Market