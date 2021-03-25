Vans and Chris Cosentino of ‘Top Chef Masters’ Fame Have a Kitchen-Ready Sneaker Collaboration On the Way

Vans and San Francisco-based chef Chris Cosentino of “Top Chef Masters” fame have launched a handful of well-received collaborations since 2018 and continuing their partnership is their latest kitchen-inspired footwear collection releasing soon.

Next up for the duo is their “Made for the Makers” pack, which includes new iterations of the iconic Slip-On and Old Skool silhouettes, which are crafted to tackle the elements of the harshest kitchen conditions. This is due to the durable liquid and dirt repellant Vansguard material used for the uppers that come in a clean white color scheme with red accents, which the brand said subtly references the seafood trade. Elevating the comfortability of the shoe are UltraCush footbeds as well as vulcanized lugged outsoles that are slip-resistant. Additional details include chef Cosentino’s “Inspected for wholesome goodness by C.C.” logo embossed on the heel while a caricature of the chef is printed on each shoe’s sock liner.

“Having a partnership with Vans is a childhood dream come true, creating this special collaboration allows me to have the comfort and style with all the benefits of a tough shoe for everyday,” Cosentino said in a statement.

Consentino and Vans’ Made for the Makers collection will debut today via a shoppable cooking event on the NTWRK app today at 6 p.m. ET followed by a wider release taking place on Vans.com and at select Vans stockists tomorrow.

A top-down view of the Chris Cosentino x Vans Old Skool ‘Made for the Makers” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The heel’s view of Chris Cosentino’s Vans Old Skool “Made for the Makers” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Chris Cosentino’s Vans Slip-On “Made for the Makers” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

A top-down view of the Chris Cosentino x Vans Slip-On ‘Made for the Makers” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans