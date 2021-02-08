Carhartt WIP and Converse’s New Sneaker Collab Just Dropped — Here’s How You Can Buy a Pair

The medial side of the Converse Chuck 70 "Camo Olive."

Longtime collaborative partners Carhartt WIP and Converse have teamed up again. This time, it’s to collaborate on a new set of Chuck 70s.

The latest collab between the workwear and footwear brands will see the classic Chuck 70 high-top silhouette reimagined with Carhartt’s premium fabrics and colors including in the new “Camo Olive” and “Hamilton Brown” colorways. Two styles boast durable canvas uppers that are contrasted by white stitching along with matching white shoelaces. Linking the brands together are the Carhartt WIP tag on the tongue, Converse’s All-Star patch on the medial side, and co-branded OrthoLite insoles for all-day comfort. The looks are completed with sail-colored midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

Both iterations of the Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 collab is available now in unisex sizing at Converse.com and at select Converse and Carhartt WIP stockists. Each pair comes with a $115 price tag.

At the time of publication, sizes between men’s 3 to 7.5 have sold out for the “Hamilton Brown” colorway on Converse’s website, but men’s sizes 8 to 13 are still available. For the “Camo Olive” colorway, sizes that have sold out include men’s 3.5 as well as men’s size 14 to 16.

To Buy: Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 “Hamilton Brown,” $115; Converse.com

To Buy: Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 “Camo Olive,” $115; Converse.com

The Converse Chuck 70 “Camo Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The lateral side of the Converse Chuck 70 “Camo Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The medial side of the Converse Chuck 70 “Camo Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

A top down view of the Converse Chuck 70 “Camo Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The Converse Chuck 70 “Hamilton Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The lateral side of the Converse Chuck 70 “Hamilton Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The medial side of the Converse Chuck 70 “Hamilton Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

A top down view of the Converse Chuck 70 “Hamilton Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

