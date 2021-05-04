Brooks Brothers and Fila Team Up to Deliver a Heritage Tennis-Inspired Collection of Footwear and Apparel

Brooks Brothers and Fila have come together to deliver a collaborative collection of footwear and apparel, with tennis heritage as the trough line.

With each brand bringing their rich histories in the sport to the table, Brooks Brothers and Fila created new-look iterations of two sneakers from the heritage athletic company: the Trigate and the Original Tennis LX. Both shoes come in custom-designed shoeboxes featuring the striping detail featured throughout the collection’s apparel offerings.

For the running-inspired Trigate silhouette, Brooks Brothers and Fila created three colorways for people to choose from: an all-red look, one dressed in navy and a third that employs red, white and navy hues. The looks also feature dual-branding, sock liners with a repeat graphic pattern used in the apparel and reflective uppers made with suede, leather and mesh.

The Brooks Brothers x Fila Trigate in navy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The collection’s Original Tennis LX, a court-inspired shoe, is dressed in red, white and blue. It includes dual-branding on the tongues, rolled edges and full grain leather uppers. Also, they come with three extra lace options and sock liners featuring the repeat graphic pattern from the apparel.

As for the apparel, the collection from Brooks Brothers and Fila features lifestyle looks, performance and tailored styles in a white, navy and red color palette.

There are several lifestyle selections for men such as seersucker suit separates, polo shirts, oxford shirts, tracksuits, V-neck tennis sweaters and more. Women’s lifestyle looks include a chunky cable knit tennis sweater and a heritage-inspired pleated dress. As for the performance pieces for men and women, Brooks Brothers and Fila created polos, crewnecks, shorts, blazers, pants and a collared sleeveless dress.

The brands will also offer accessories including neckties, belts, backpacks, headbands, wristbands and more.

The new Brooks Brothers x Fila collection arrives tomorrow via Brooksbrothers.com, Fila.com and at select Brooks Brothers stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Milan.

The Brooks Brothers x Fila Original Tennis LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila