Brooklyn Decker Talks Dressing Up Again and Zoom Struggles for Her Back-to-School DSW Edit

Brooklyn Decker poses for her She Knows cover story.

Brooklyn Decker is stepping into the school year in style, thanks to a new partnership with DSW.

The “Grace and Frankie” actress has curated an edit of footwear that’s both fashionable and comfy, ideal for adults to wear on campus this season — and inspirational for kids’ back-to-school shopping. Her top picks include sporty Adidas sneakers, as well as suede Vince Camuto ankle boots, which are perfect for re-entering the world after a year spent mostly wearing athleisure.

“I think we’ve all been living in sweatpants for the last year,” Decker tells She Knows in her September cover story, “and I don’t know about you, but I’m so excited to actually get dressed up again and go out in the world.”

Brooklyn Decker poses for her She Knows cover story. CREDIT: Courtesy of She Knows

Decker’s She Knows photo shoot is also a lesson in sharp and fun fall dressing. In addition to the aforementioned shoe styles, the actress and model wears a coordinated vest and trousers, classic trench coat, and plaid maxi dress, accessorized with an edgy pearl necklace and sleek aviator sunglasses. All of the trendy pieces are easily versatile, allowing them to be paired smoothly with any items in your current wardrobe.

Brooklyn Decker poses for her She Knows cover story. CREDIT: Courtesy of She Knows

While reflecting on the last year, Decker is looking forward to the new in-person school year for her children, Hank and Stevie. This is largely due to challenges with Zoom education during lockdown, which Decker says was “no longer [helping] the kids.”

“As difficult as it was, I feel like a sense of perspective was not lost on us,” Decker says of 2020. “There were definitely days where I was hiding in my closet, crying at the state of the world. But overall, I tried to be grateful for our health and our family, and really grateful for the time we got to slow down.”

Decker’s shoe edit will launch this fall on DSW.com.