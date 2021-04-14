Japanese Toys Inspire Brain Dead’s Latest Sneaker Collaboration With Reebok

Los Angeles-based creative group Brain Dead has always gone against the norm when it came time to deliver a new sneaker collaboration and the same can be said for its latest project with Reebok.

After partnering together twice in the past, the duo has revealed their third collab with the Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2. The project was initially teased this month on Instagram by the group revealing that its two collaborative shoes are inspired by its love for Japanese Sofubi Kaiju toys and chose to work on the Zig Kinetica 2 thanks to the model’s technology-packed design along with providing a large canvas allowing the group to showcase its creativity without sacrificing any performance attributes.

The Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 features two colorways with one pair donning a light gray color scheme and the second in dark gray. The lifestyle running shoe makes use of breathable mesh on the upper combined with a toggle lacing system. The lightweight Floatride Fuel cushioning is tucked away within the Zig Energy Shell midsole while the Zig Energy Web outsole provides a responsive feel with each step you take.

The Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 collabs have already launched exclusively at Wearebraindead.com but a wider release is scheduled to take place on April 23 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists. Each pair will retail for $160.

A front view of the Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel’s view of the Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A front view of the Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The lateral side of the Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok