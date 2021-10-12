Bombas Collaborated With Disney on Unisex Princess-Inspired Socks for the Entire Family

The apparel line Bombas collaborated with Disney for an exclusive line inspired by your favorite princesses and stories. The unisex collection will offer six unique patterns for toddlers, babies and adults including five of Disney’s most popular princesses: Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Mulan, Tiana and Moana.

To celebrate Disney x Bombas partnership, the brand will also highlight modern-day princesses and princes who give back to their respective communities across the country. The featured princesses will reflect the fearlessness, courage and bravery reflected in the Disney stories.

Bombas is spotlighting three princess and princes that are improving communities. Zohaib Begg, Bethany Moultry and Leo Perry are the chosen heroes to continue fighting for homelessness. From helping 18,000 frontline workers with care packages to offering handwritten notes to the homeless community and distributing over 3,500 Bombas donation socks, these young individuals are bringing happiness to the families in need.

For every pair of Bombas socks purchased, there will be one donated to adults and children. The Bombas x Disney collection will offer different sizes for the whole family in singles, packs and gift boxes. Each design adds a touch of magic with inspirational accents from Disney princesses. Whether it is a glass slipper icon or patterns inspired by Moana’s outfit, the socks will add a pop of color to your favorite footwear.

The collection is available on Bombas.com and prices range from $8 to $16 for single socks, $24 to $48 for 3-packs, $35 to $95 for 6-packs and $135 to $154 for the 12-packs gift box.