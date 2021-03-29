Bodega Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary With New Vans Collaboration

Bodega is partnering with Vans for its next sneaker collaboration, which will be delivered through the footwear brand’s premium Vault by Vans imprint.

The boutique retailer’s latest collab with the California footwear label will be available next month as part of its 15-year anniversary. The project is centered around a new Vans OG Style 36 LX release, which is the original name and shape of the skate shoe now known as the Old Skool.

The look of the collab is executed in a stealthy black color scheme where the suede-based upper is complemented with tumbled leather overlay panels. Additional details include a white stripe on the lateral side that’s contrasted by its hairy brown suede counterpart on the medial portion of the shoe. Adding a touch of color is a pink velvet sock liner along with a marshmallow-colored midsole featuring Bodega’s logo repeating itself across the surface.

“The goal was to take a more timeless and elevated design approach while retaining the ethos that Bodega was built upon over the past 15 years, especially in relation to our partnership with Vans,” Matt Zaremba of Bodega said in a statement.

The Vault by Vans x Bodega OG Style 36 LX will be available April 2, exclusively at Bdgastore.com and at the Bodega flagship stores in Boston and Los Angeles.

The lateral side of the Vault by Vans x Bodega OG Style 36 LX collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The medial side of the Vault by Vans x Bodega OG Style 36 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

A front view of the Vault by Vans x Bodega OG Style 36 LX collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The heel’s view of the Vault by Vans x Bodega OG Style 36 LX collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans