Birkenstock Collaborates With Stüssy on a Versatile Trio of Clogs Dropping This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Birkenstock is back for another collaboration with skater brand Stüssy — this time, with a focus on clogs.

The two brands collaborated on three new colorways of Birkenstock’s classic Boston clog, similar to their first drop on two corduroy versions last spring. The new rounded-toe styles are crafted from soft suede, featuring individual palettes of pale pink (“Dusty Pink”), deep tan (“Caramel”) and cream (“Bone”). Each includes a strap with silver button closures, as well as an embossed Stüssy logo on their laterals. Naturally, all of the shoes additionally contain Birkenstock’s signature ridged Eva soles and comfortable cork footbeds.

All of the clogs are described on Instagram as “perfect for all seasons,” keeping versatility as a top priority. It’s easy to see why: the Bostons can be worn in or outdoors, and make for a comfy fall shoe when paired with cozy socks. Their roomy rounded toes also allow for greater movement, ensuring your feet won’t feel pinched or restricted when they’re on. This new drop is sure to sell out quickly, as the style is a favorite of stars like Ashley Olsen, Kristen Stewart and Whoopi Goldberg.

Related Katy Perry Gets All Dolled Up for In-N-Out in a Red Flare Jumpsuit & 'Ugly' Sandals Martha Stewart Will Launch Fall and Winter-Ready Styles in a Second Easy Spirit Collection The Collabs: Keds Celebrates Women's Equality Day with New Printed Sneakers + More

Birkenstock has gained traction as a top collaborator for a range of labels. In the last several years, the German brand’s co-designed collections have launched clogs and sandals with Jil Sander, Valentino, Proenza Schouler and Rick Owens, to name a few. As comfortable footwear from brands like Birkenstock, Crocs and more skyrockets as year-round go-to shoes, it’s all but certain that more collaborative drops are on the horizon.

The new Birkenstock x Stüssy collection launched on Aug. 27 on both Stüssy and Birkenstock’s websites, as well as in-store at Dover Street Market. No price points have been announced at this time.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing Birkenstocks — and how they style them.