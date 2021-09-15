Images of Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan 15 Collab Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish and Jordan Brand have a new Air Jordan 15 collab on the way and the release could happen sooner than fans may think.

Today, images of Michael Jordan’s fifteenth signature shoe surfaced in a new colorway that was created with the help of the singer-songwriter. According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz, the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 will hit shelves before month’s end.

The Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 dons a tonal light brown colorway dressing the premium leather upper including on the protruding mesh tongue and matching shoelaces. Confirming that this iteration of the shoe was designed in partnership with Eilish is the co-branded footbed as well as Eilish’s signature Bloshsh logo on the ankle collar. Rounding out the look is a brown midsole. The Air Jordan 15 was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield in ’99 and is modeled after the fastest manned aircraft, the X-15 fighter jet.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 will be available exclusively in women’s sizing when it releases on Sept. 30 via SNKRS and at select retailers but the launch has not been confirmed by the brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the latest Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” is releasing this Saturday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET in sizes for the entire family.

The lateral side of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike