Billie Eilish Gives the Air Jordan 1 KO a Bold New Makeover

Jordan Brand has an eye-catching Air Jordan 1 KO style coming soon, and the latest shoe was designed with the help of Billie Eilish.

After images of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab surfaced yesterday, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter and the sportswear brand have an all-green Air Jordan 1 KO collab on the way.

Much like the collaborative Jordan 15, Eilish’s take on the Jordan 1 KO wears a monochromatic neon green color scheme including on the durable canvas upper. In addition, the shoe also features Eilish’s signature Bloshsh logo on the tongue tag, which replaces the traditional Nike Air branding along with a co-branded footbed. Completing the look is a matching neon green midsole and outsole. The images also reveal that the shoe will be accompanied by special co-branded packaging.

Although leaked release info from sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz suggests that Eilish’s Jordan 15 collab will hit shelves on Sept. 30, the launch of her Jordan 1 KO has yet to be revealed.

In related Air Jordan 1 news, Jordan Brand confirmed on SNKRS that the Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue” will be released on Sept. 29 via the app at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

The lateral side of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike