Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Peloton Capsule is Dropping Next Month

Two powerhouse brands are linking up this season. Adidas x Ivy Park and Peloton have joined forces to debut their first collaborative capsule collection of apparel and footwear for fall, set to drop on Nov. 10.

This comes after the singer and the fitness company launched the second installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series earlier this week. Peloton’s most extensive Artist Series to date, it featured 72 hours of content over a three-day period with 17 classes streamed globally from Peloton Studios in New York and London. Naturally, the workouts were set to Beyoncé tracks for motivation.

The hotly-anticipated collection, which was teased on social media today, incorporates a black and olive green color palette with bold pops of neon. Offering performance-ready pieces, the 29-piece capsule includes bike shorts and matching bras, cropped hoodies, T-shirts made for layering, long windbreakers and more. Clothing prices will range from $45 to $200 and there is also one shoe, the IVP Ultrapark, which will come in sizes 4 to 14 and retail at $200. Moreover, you can expect clothing sizes to range from XXS-3XL.

With a focus on giving back, Beyoncé teamed up with Peloton in 2020, gifting historically Black colleges and universities Peloton digital memberships. Taking things a step further this year, 10 schools will be receiving Peloton bikes to add to their fitness facilities this fall. Partner schools include: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University.

The Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton collection will be available to shop online at adidas.com and apparel.onepeloton.com as well as select Adidas stores worldwide.