Sneakers From Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas ‘Rodeo’ Collection Are Still Available

Beyoncé and Adidas Originals launched a new Ivy Park collection today, and unlike some of their past releases, the apparel and footwear from the latest capsule are still available.

The latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection titled “Rodeo” celebrates the singer-songwriter’s Texas roots and Southern style including various clothing pieces that feature cow-print, denim, and more. Also included in the set are tonal looks for popular Adidas silhouettes like the Forum High and the UltraBoost as well as Beyoncé’s take on the Samba, the Super Sleek.

The lone Forum High style from this collection wears a tonal purple colorway on the premium leather upper including on the ankle strap and toggle shoelacing system. Rounding out the look is a matching purple midsole and a dark brown outsole. Unlike the aforementioned pair, there’s also a tonal blue and orange colorway of the UltraBoost. Completing the footwear drops of the Ivy Park “Rodeo” capsule is a white and sail makeups of the Super Sleek platform shoe.

Beyoncé and the Three Stripes debuted their Ivy Park x Adidas collection in Sept. 2020 with the release of the Adidas Superstar Platform collab. Since then, the two entities have launched various sneaker and apparel capsules including a winter-themed “Icy Park” collection in February.

The sneakers from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas “Rodeo” collection are available now at Adidas.com/Ivypark and at select Adidas retailers. The shoes retail for $140 to $200.

The Ivy Park x Adidas Super Sleek. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Ivy Park x Adidas UltraBoost. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

