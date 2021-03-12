Betsey Johnson & David’s Bridal Created the Perfect Wedding Shoes for Every Bride — All for Under $90

Betsey Johnson and David’s Bridal know that walking down the aisle is one of the most important moments in a bride’s life — and they want you to do so in style.

The fantastical designer and the bridal shopping destination are joining forces for a bridal footwear collection that won’t break the bank. Featuring a mix of five silhouettes for every taste, the Betsey Johnson x David’s Bridal collection is available to shop now all for under $90 in select David’s Bridal stores and at DavidsBridal.com.

Referencing a new report from Insider that states that weddings are likely to become more expensive this year, the two brands wanted to make sure brides didn’t have to worry about the price of their shoes. That’s why their collection of heels, sandals, flats and even sneakers comes with an affordable price tag.

Betsey Johnson x David’s Bridal wedding shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of David's Bridal

The capsule features pick for both more formal occasions or even a shotgun event. You can choose from gem-coated sandals, peep-toe pumps, mesh-paneled heels, pointy flats and platform sneaker to accent your choice of bridal attire — and the brands even including something blue to check that off your list.

Ahead, shop the new Betsey Johnson x David’s Bridal collection to take on your special day in style. And best of all, if you’re single like this author, you don’t even have to be planning a wedding to shop the standout designs.

