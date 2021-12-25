6 of the Best Nike Collaborations of 2021

Collaborations owned the sneaker landscape in 2021, and Nike delivered countless looks with others that all collectors loved. The athletic giant worked with the likes of Social Status, Kith, Supreme and other footwear and fashion leaders throughout the year to give some of its classic sneakers new shoes to choose from.

Below, six in-the-know collectors share their thoughts on several of Nike’s top collaborations from 2021.

Social Status “Free Lunch” Dunks (“Chocolate Milk” and “Strawberry Milk”)

Social Status x Nike “Free Lunch” Dunks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

“James Whitner proved to be another prolific storyteller in 2021, especially for the underrepresented minorities, through his Nike Dunks with a custom cut to narrate a ‘Free Lunch’ story. The complete rollout of the short film and packaging for the ‘Chocolate Milk’ and ‘Strawberry Milk’ colorways reminded me how the free lunch program served my family in a time of need. The sneaker made you recall your favorite lunch selection and understand how important community is for children and families.” — T.J. Keasal Patta Air Max 1 The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike “I see this shoe all over all of my timelines, both platforms, so the saturation is wild. Plus it’s a Black-owned brand — got to love that.” — Jazerai Allen-Lord Kith for Nike Air Force 1 A look at the Kith for Nike Air Force 1 “Hawaii.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith “If there’s one thing Ronnie Fieg is know for his execution. To commemorate his latest flagship locations in Paris and Hawaii he dropped two Air Force 1s, which at first glance may not look too crazy, but when you look up close and peep the crazy yet subtle detailing you’ll see why these shoes are so impressive. Both pairs feature an all white premium upper complimented by the embossed Kith-branded quarter panels which sits on a sail outsole. The Paris version draws inspiration from the French flag with the velvet collar and tri-colored mini embroidered Swoosh, while the latter version has a ‘Blue Lagoon’ collar and mini embroidered swoosh which is similar to the water in Hawaii.” — Henry Francois

Off-White Dunks

The Off-White x Nike Dunk Low collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“The best Nike collab this year has to go to Off-White. I jump back and forth between the 50 and the lemonade AF1. But in my eyes, it really may be the 50 with Virgil [Abloh] passing. I’ve wondered in hindsight if he knew his time here may not be the longest, and he wanted to ensure as many people as possible could have his work. Hence the way it released and the volume. If that is the case it makes the release far more meaningful than what many of us thought initially. And that says a lot to me, personally.” — Ricky Shoebio

Supreme SB Dunk Lows