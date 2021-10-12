Bella Hadid Stars as a Bond Girl for MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 Capsule Collection Campaign

MICHAEL Michael Kors and the 007 James Bond film franchise collaborated on a capsule collection of chic, classic pieces that will make you feel as though you’re a part of the world’s most savant spy crew.

The MMK x 007 capsule incorporates the glamour and adventure associated with both the 007 franchise and the lifestyle brand. One of the main attractions of this collection is the 007 signature print Sadler slides. They feature the new gold and black sparkly signature print as well as the collaboration’s name imprinted into the sole.

007 Sadler slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

The 11-piece lineup also features pieces like a one-piece swimsuit, a belted long-sleeve suit, signature print suitcase, weekender bag, tote, backpack, a glitzy shoulder bag emblazoned with the Michael Kors signature “MK” logo and a belt bag donned in the glimmering signature print as well.

When it comes to the campaigns for the collaborative effort, they feature two of fashion’s most notable models, Bella Hadid and Cindy Bruna.

Bella Hadid modeling the shoulder bag from the MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

“I love the independence and the multifaceted character of each different Bond girl,” Hadid said. “She can be anything and everything. Anywhere and nowhere. Classic, cool and independent.”

The campaign was shot at The Ocean Club, which is one of the filming destinations in the 007 film “Casino Royale,” and will debut on Michael Kors digital marketing channels, social media platforms, e-commerce websites and more. The collection will be available Oct. 19 in stores and on Michaelkors.com.

The product release comes after the latest Bond film “No Time to Die” released Oct. 8.

Cindy Bruna modeling for the MICHEAL Michael Kors x 007 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

The luggage a part of the MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors