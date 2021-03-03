Becky G’s PrettyLittleThing Collection Offers a ‘Cool-Girl’ Aesthetic With Tie-Dye Sets, Bomber Jackets & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Becky G is highlighting her California roots with her new PrettyLittleThing collection.

Available today at PrettyLittleThing.com, the singer and actress, who is from Inglewood, launched her first collab with the label that captures her “cool-girl” and tomboy aesthetic. The collection is the epitome of L.A. style as it offers cropped jersey tops, joggers and bucket hats, giving off a retro feel.

The capsule also features a bomber jacket with Inglewood spelled out across the front and trendy wide-leg jeans. Additionally, Becky’s drop is right on trend with tie-dye sets — a “quarantine fashion” look that became increasingly popular last year.

Aside from cozy wear and relaxed attire, the collection also includes bodycon dresses, leather leggings and bralettes. Furthermore, the collection is size-inclusive and is currently on sale with up to 35% off on select items.

Of the line, Becky said in a statement: “I’ve been a PrettyLittleThing Brand Ambassador for nearly a year now — they empower everything I believe in. Inclusivity is important to me and I wanted to continue leading the way in creating something for all body shapes and sizes, which is something that PLT strong supports. I am so thankful to them for allowing me to bring my vision to life and the process and journey has been so much fun, I can’t wait for my fans to see it and wear it.”

For the collection, Becky worked closely with PrettyLittleThing’s creative director Teyana Taylor, who launched a ‘90s-inspired line with the label in January.

