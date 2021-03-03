A Bape x New Balance 2002R Collaboration Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

After delivering a collaborative Adidas Originals Superstar collection last month, another sneaker collaboration from A Bathing Ape (Bape) could be releasing soon.

Sneaker social media account @Newbalance_gallery shared images of the upcoming Bape x New Balance 2002R that will reportedly hit shelves soon. This will be a first-ever collab between the Japanese Streetwear label and the Boston-based sportswear company and to kick off their partnership together appears to be two special iterations of the 2002R running shoe.

The first style is dressed in a predominantly black color scheme with Bape’s signature green camo decorating the ankle collar and its shark teeth design wrapping around the heel counter. The stealthy execution is broken up with a sail N-ERGY-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole. The second make-up dons a subtle gray-based color scheme with the aforementioned camo print appearing again on the ankle portion of the shoe as well as on the toe box. Also seen in the series of images are co-branded boxes and tissue paper that will serve as the packaging for this collab.

At the time of publication, the release details of the Bape x New Balance 2002R collab have yet to be revealed by the brands.

In related New Balance news, teaser images of designer Salehe Bembury’s upcoming New Balance 2002R collab were also recently shared on social media. Bembury’s pair boasts a blue and green color scheme while the mostly white and green midsole is covered with orange speckles. Much like the Bape x New Balance 2002R collab, release details behind the sneaker project were slim.