Bape and Adidas Have a New Superstar ‘Green Camo’ Collab Dropping Soon

Adidas Originals and Bape’s collaborative partnership formed in 2003, and more than a decade later the brands are still dropping new sneakers together.

After delivering two colorways of the Adidas Superstar in late February, the legendary streetwear label is linking up with the Three Stripes as part of its spring ’21 collection to introduce a new iteration of the iconic shell-toe shoe.

Bape confirmed on Instagram that its Adidas Superstar “Green Camo” collab is releasing in May. On the Instagram post, the label shared a detailed look at the shoe, revealing that its signature ABC green camo covers a majority of the shoe’s leather upper and is contrasted by white overlay panels in the form of Bape’s star logo and Adidas’ Three Stripes branding on each side. Additional details include white shoelaces with gold details on the tongue and Bape branded lace dubrae at the forefoot. The look continues with a sail shell-toe and a matching cupsole tooling.

The Bape x Adidas Superstar “Green Camo” collab will be released at Bape.com and at Bape stores globally on May 1.

