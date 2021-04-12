Balmain and Maluma Are Throwing It Back to the ’90s With a New Miami-Inspired Collab

Balmain and Maluma are transporting us back in time with a new sunny collab.
Launching today at Balmain.com — with some items only available for pre-order — the label and Colombian singer have joined forces to produce a collection that takes inspiration from Miami in the ’90s.
The limited edition capsule blends Olivier Rousteing’s classic French aesthetic with Maluma’s Caribbean spirit as it includes vintage-inspired bright and sherbet tones, sharp tailoring and festive graphics.
Shoppers will fit right in with the lively Florida city with selections from the capsule like, an oversized black cotton t-shirt that comes with a multicolored, neon-like graphic as well as black and white striped cuprammonium shorts.
The collection also offers a nylon bomber jacket that is equipped with a palm tree design as well as an oversized lime-green cotton sweatshirt. And, if you’re looking for something on the fancier side, Maluma and Balmain have you covered with a striped blazer and coordinating harem-cut pants.
As for footwear, the capsule includes Black knit lace-up B-bold high top sneakers, which feature black elastic laces on top and around the ankles as well as a thick black platform sole. The shoes are finalized with a metallic gold finish and gold panelling with an embossed Balmain monogram.
As part of the design process, Rousteing revealed they listened to music that fueled their creations.
“At the same time that Maluma and I were working on these designs, the speakers inside the Balmain atelier were blasting out a continual loop that both inspired and reflected our work.”
Maluma also shared the news, writing on Instagram alongside a slideshow of campaign images, “Today I am excited to share my collaboration with @Balmain. It was a beautiful experience to design a limited-edition collection with @Olivier_Rousteing called #BalmainxMaluma inspired by #PapiJuancho.”
The capsule is currently available online and will be in all Saks Fifth Avenue stores on April 15.
Take a look a pieces from the capsule below.
