Awake NY Updates the Vans Sk8-Hi in New Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vans has a collaborative sneaker collection with Awake NY on the way.

Hitting shelves tomorrow is the Awake NY x Vans Sk8-Hi capsule, which includes three new iterations of the classic skateboarding shoe. According to the West Coast skatewear brand, the collab merges Vans’ signature California style with Awake NY’s New York roots.

Fans will have the option to choose between three iterations of the collab. One pair is executed in blue and red hues while the other comes in a green and blue color scheme. The final pair is dressed in contrasting pink and black colors.

Unlike standard Sk8-Hi releases, this trio features a Batik swatch fabric on the upper that features a wax-resistant dye and a digitally printed checkerboard pattern towards the heel to give the shoes a worn-in look out of the box. Adding to the design are suede overlay panels at the forefoot along with Awake NY branding debossed on the lateral side. Completing the design is a white vulcanized midsole.

“It’s exciting that Awake NY can serve as a conduit between the East and West Coasts. A partner like Vans truly complements us, and vice versa,” says Awake NY founder Angelo Baque. “As with all our collaborations, the community is the foundation. We’re looking forward to working with Fresh Youth Initiatives, and Children of Promise, NY. With the power of Vans, Greenhouse, and Foot Locker behind us, we’re truly able to make a difference.”

The Awake NY x Vans Sk8-Hi styles will be released tomorrow at Awakenyclothing.com followed by the Greenhouse app on Oct. 20. The collab will also be available at Footlocker.com on Oct. 22. Each pair will retail for $90.

The red and blue colorway of the Awake NY x Vans Sk8-Hi collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The green colorway of the Awake NY x Vans Sk8-Hi collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans