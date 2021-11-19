Angelo Baque’s Childhood Inspires His New Awake NY x Crocs Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Crocs Classic Clog is one of the most popular silhouettes among sneaker fans this year, and the brand continues to deliver new iterations of the clog including a pair designed in collaboration with Awake NY.

The latest project between the footwear brand and New York-based streetwear brand is centered around a special iteration of the Crocs Classic Clog, which Footwear News will crown as the Shoe of the Year at this month’s 35th annual FN Achievement Awards.

According to the parties involved, Awake’s Founder and creative director Angelo Baque used this collaborative clog style to pay tribute to his grandmother’s Washington Heights home, where Baque spent summers as a kid. Baque covered his first Crocs collab with the sentiment “Home is where the heart is,” an homage to a space that he looks back on fondly and informed his idea of what home and family mean to him today.

The Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog dons a bold purple-based color scheme that’s covered with blue heart graphics throughout the surface of the foam. The collab also comes with special Jibbitz attachments including two Awake NY logo, a heart, and a Red Apple for personalized.

The Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog will be released today at Awakenyclothing.com at 11 a.m. ET in adults ($70) and grade school ($50) sizing. The collab will also be available at Foot Locker’s Green House app and at Footlocker.com tomorrow and Nov. 23, respectively.

The Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs