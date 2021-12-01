Awake NY x Asics’ New Collab Will Donate All Proceeds to Virgil Abloh’s Scholarship Fund

Asics’ new sneaker collaboration with Awake NY is taking a charitable turn, in honor of the late Virgil Abloh.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the brands will launch their collaboration between 5 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. The duo’s co-created piece is the athletic brand’s Gel-Kayano Trainer 21 sneakers, revamped in a gray, teal and white color palette with hints of marigold and orange. The shoes feature their original ’90s curved uppers, as well as pigskin nubucks and perforated underlays. The shoes also include the brand’s signature GEL cushioning in their soles and heels.

The collaboration comes after the brands previously joined forces on iterations of Asics‘ Gel-Preleus and Kayano 21 sneakers.

All proceeds from the collection’s profits will be donated to Virgil Abloh’s “POST MODERN” Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships and internships for Black creatives in the fashion industry. Proceeds will also be donated to Angiosarcoma Awareness, Inc., which focuses on research and awareness of angiosarcoma—the rare cancer that led to Abloh’s passing.

Virgil Abloh, shot exclusively for FN in 2017. CREDIT: ANDREW BOYLE

“If you ever spoke to Virgil, you know that he radiated positivity. He was constantly curious and always spoke supportive words. Virgil, we hope to keep your spirit alive and continue opening doors for the 17-year-old versions of ourselves,” Awake shared on its Instagram post announcing the launch.

Awake will additionally drop a Neon 16 capsule collection on Dec. 2 at streetwear boutique UNKNWN in Miami during Art Basel.

You can shop Awake NY x Asics’ Gel-Kayano Trainer 21 sneakers when they launch on Awake NY’s website.