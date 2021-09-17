ASAP Rocky Updates His Favorite Vans Styles In New Collab

ASAP Rocky and Vans are joining forces once again, and just like the duo’s recent collab, the shoes from the latest collection are covered in flames.

After delivering their inaugural collection last month that featured three new colorways of the Old Skool, the New York rapper has updated another classic silhouette from the Cali-based skatewear brand, the Slip-On. This capsule will also be Rocky’s second drop as the artistic director of PacSun and the shoes are designed to feel both nostalgic and progressive.

This latest ASAP Rocky x Vans capsule includes two different versions of the iconic Slip-On shoe including its traditional style as well as the Mule. Both pairs feature a simple black and white color scheme and the looks are elevated with embroidered flame graphics on the sides designed by Rocky and were used in his first drop. Adding to the design is a red Vans tag at the midfoot, a co-branded footbed with red flame graphics, white rubber toe caps for durability, and rubber waffle outsoles to complete the classic look.

The latest sneaker capsule from ASAP Rocky and Vans is available now exclusively at PacSun.com, Vans.com as well as at Pacsun and Vans stores across the United States. The Slip-On Mule will come with a $75 price tag while the standard Slip-On retails for $80.

A top-down view of the ASAP Rocky x Vans Slip-On collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The ASAP Rocky x Vans Slip-On Mule collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans