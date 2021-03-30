Reebok Taps A$AP Nast to Give the Classic Leather Legacy a New Look

Reebok has a new sneaker collaboration on the way.

This time, the sportswear brand has partnered with hip-hop recording artist Tariq Devega, better known as A$AP Nast, to deliver a new iteration of the Classic Leather Legacy arriving this week.

The look of the shoe is executed with a predominantly light brown color scheme mostly covering the premium leather upper while luxe suede overlays appear at the toe, heel counter, and eye stay. Breaking up the look are dark brown stripes on the sides, a purple underlay for the heel counter and an exposed foam tongue. A sail hue covers the EVA foam midsole while dark brown dresses the rubber outsole.

A$AP Nast’s Reebok Classic Leather Legacy collab is releasing this Friday via Reebok.com at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $100. The brand also indicated on its website that the collab will launch exclusively through its waiting room process, which will randomly give fans access to purchase the shoe during its launch.

In related Reebok news, the brand has revealed its latest Question Mid “I3 Motorsports” colorway, which celebrates Allen Iverson’s affinity for jewelry.

The lateral of the A$AP Nast x Reebok Classic Leather Legacy collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The medial side of the A$AP Nast x Reebok Classic Leather Legacy collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A top-down view of the A$AP Nast x Reebok Classic Leather Legacy collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel’s view of the A$AP Nast x Reebok Classic Leather Legacy collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok