Arc’teryx Restores 7 Archive Jackets for a New Grailed Collection

Arc’teryx has put a sustainable spin on its hit jackets for its latest project with Grailed.

The outdoor brand has partnered with the global resale platform to launch an exclusive collection. The line contains seven archival jackets in hues of navy, green, khaki and blue, dating back to 2001. All one-of-one pieces, each of the outerwear garments will be sold at their original retail prices.

A model wears a jacket from Arc’teryx’s capsule collection on Grailed. CREDIT: Courtesy of Grailed

All of the sale’s jackets have notably been restored by Arc’Teryx’s ReBird Program, which launched last year as a response to a greater desire for sustainability. Through the program, all jackets were restored with the brand’s own raw materials. Additionally, ReBird also educates customers on Arc’teryx’s product care, repair and resale to further the longevity of its pieces.

A vintage jacket from Arc’teryx’s capsule collection on Grailed. CREDIT: Courtesy of Grailed

“We’re excited to team up with Arc’teryx and support their ongoing commitment to adopting sustainable practices and evolving their initiatives in circularity,” said Arun Gupta, Grailed’s CEO, in a statement. “Shopping second hand is one of the easiest ways to incorporate sustainability into your everyday life and this initiative marks an exciting next step in amplifying the value of circularity within the fashion industry.”

A model wears a jacket from Arc’teryx’s capsule collection on Grailed. CREDIT: Courtesy of Grailed

The collection also contains a charitable element. All proceeds from the jackets’ sales will be matched by Grailed, and donated to Climbers of Color—a nonprofit that promotes inclusion and diversity within the climbing and mountaineering communities.

In addition to the rare capsule collection, Grailed will also release an edit of more than 200 Arc’teryx pieces from their owners’ original listings online. The sale goes live on the resale platform’s website on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT.