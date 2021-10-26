APL Goes to Outer Space With New ‘Dune’ Sneaker Capsule Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) is getting intergalactic, thanks to its latest capsule collaboration with sci-fi epic “Dune.”

The sporty brand’s limited-edition collection comes courtesy of the star-studded movie, which has already been renewed for a second film. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the movie follows Paul (Chalamet), heir to the House Atreides, whose desert planet Arrakis faces a coup from the antagonistic House Harkonnen. APL’s coordinating unisex line, which retails from $220-$325, takes direct inspiration from the movie’s color palettes to bring three sporty sneakers a futuristic twist. All pairs also include branded purple “Dune” insoles.

The Techloom Bliss sneakers take direct inspiration from Arrakis itself, with their signature slip-on design recast in a taupe hue. The pair includes a milled satin elastic strap for added comfort atop knit uppers. Its soles, which include lightweight rubber outsoles and Propelium midsoles, feature a darker beige tone with brown and white spots to mimic the mysterious desert planet.

Meanwhile, the Harkonnen palette of APL’s Superfuture sneakers recasts the high-top kicks in deep red and burnt orange tones to mimic the antagonists of “Dune.” The shoes still feature their signature TechLoom uppers with synthetic panels and elastic straps for added security. They also include Velcro ankle collar straps for additional support, as well as a laceless design to increase focus during athletic activities.

Finally, APL’s Defender sneakers get a makeover in deep green and cream hues, similarly to the lighting and environment of House Atreides. The pair’s weatherproof knit TechLoom uppers include TPU overlays and Lycra sneaker tongues, lined with an interior waterproof barrier. These sneakers also feature thumb grips and oversized counters, plus FutureFoam midsoles within a lugged outsole, for traction and stability in any environment.

Fans can currently watch “Dune” on HBO Max and in theaters now.