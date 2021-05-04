Alife Collaborates With Timberland to Give Its Classic 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Shoe a New Look

Having worked together twice before, Alife has another Timberland collaboration on the way, giving one of the outdoor brand’s underrated classic silhouettes a new look.

This time around, the New York City-based boutique and brand reimagined the footwear company’s 3-Eye Lug Handsewn shoe. For this collab, Alife played with the proportions of the shoe, adding a thickened EVA midsole to the style to deliver a “double stack” look — also dubbing the shoe the 3-Eye Thickened Lug.

Aside from the new midsole, the shoe features handsewn construction, 360-degree rawhide lacing and Better Leather that is sourced from a silver-rated tannery for environmental best practices.

The Alife x Timberland Authentics 3-Eye Thickened Lug is available now via Timberland.com and Alifenewyork.com in two colorways, burgundy and chocolate, and retails for $170.

To promote the collaboration, Alife tapped photographer Blake Kunin to capture images that reveals “the essence of a true New York story inclusive of lifestyle, environment and the multicultural aspects” of the Big Apple. The images are part of a campaign that Alife said leans on the inspiration of the brand’s foundation, which is the creativity and energy of New York City. The storytelling highlights creative people from all five boroughs to showcase “the authenticity and individuality that is at the heart of Alife.”

Alife x Timberland Authentics 3-Eye Thickened Lug “Chocolate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

Alife x Timberland Authentics 3-Eye Thickened Lug “Burgundy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

A look from the Alife x Timberland Authentics 3-Eye Thickened Lug campaign, shot by photographer Blake Kunin. CREDIT: Alife/Blake Kunin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.