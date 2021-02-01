Aleali May Has a New Air Jordan 1 Collaboration Coming Soon

A new collaboration between Jordan Brand and Aleali May is coming soon.

Sneaker social media account @US_11 shared images of the fashion icon’s latest Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort collaboration. The shoe is executed with a bold green and blue color scheme that’s contrasted by a beige tongue featuring the letter “A” at the center along with May’s signature stamped at the heel. Adding to the design is an extended ankle collar along with a chenille Jordan Wings logo at the sides. The style is completed with a sail Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a green and yellow rubber outsole. The shoe comes with a matching green shoebox featuring May’s signature printed on the lid.

At the time of publication, a release date for this Aleali May x Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort collab has yet to be announced by the brand or May, but expect the shoe to release on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers before the end of this year.

May and Jordan Brand first teamed up in 2017 to release their first Air Jordan 1 collab before partnering again to create a multi-colored style one year later.

In related Air Jordan 1 news, Jordan Brand confirmed that the original “Neutral Grey” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 is returning to stores for the first time in 35 years. It features a predominantly white leather upper that’s paired with gray accents on the ankle collar and the Swoosh on the sides. It will be available on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.